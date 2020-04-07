Bubbly Creek Report on the Table

zoom Image source: USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Chicago District released for public comment yesterday the Bubbly Creek, South Branch Chicago River final integrated feasibility report and environmental assessment.

The study was completed in partnership with the City of Chicago’s Department of Planning and Development. The final report provides a recommendation by the district’s commander for an ecosystem restoration project for Bubbly Creek.

Currently, Bubbly Creek is a highly degraded waterway supporting tolerant and invasive species.

Features of the proposed project include restoration of approximately 40 acres – to include 30.7 acres of substrate restoration, 9.3 acres of riparian restoration, etc.

After implementation of the proposed restoration plan, the channel would support more diverse and abundant native aquatic plants and animals, and resident and migratory bird population. The project is expected to benefit the McKinley Park, Bridgeport, and Pilsen neighborhoods, said USACE.