Bubbly Creek Report on the Table

Image source: USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Chicago District released for public comment yesterday the Bubbly Creek, South Branch Chicago River final integrated feasibility report and environmental assessment.

The study was completed in partnership with the City of Chicago’s Department of Planning and Development. The final report provides a recommendation by the district’s commander for an ecosystem restoration project for Bubbly Creek.

Currently, Bubbly Creek is a highly degraded waterway supporting tolerant and invasive species.

Features of the proposed project include restoration of approximately 40 acres – to include 30.7 acres of substrate restoration, 9.3 acres of riparian restoration, etc.

After implementation of the proposed restoration plan, the channel would support more diverse and abundant native aquatic plants and animals, and resident and migratory bird population. The project is expected to benefit the McKinley Park, Bridgeport, and Pilsen neighborhoods, said USACE.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Mordialloc Creek Dredging Begins

Parks Victoria has begun maintenance dredging in and around Mordialloc Creek entrance following natural sand build ...

read more →

$4.1M for Cheesequake Creek Job

Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. has just announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will allocate $4.1 million ...

read more →

Estero de Tripa Works Wrap Up

The Philippines Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed a $1 million dredging project along ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

McKay Creek Dredging on the Way

The City of Pendleton, Umatilla County, and the Lower McKay Creek Water Control District have been working since ...

read more →

Dagupan Plan Unveiled

The Flood Mitigation Commission (FMC) of Dagupan City is proposing the creation of a topographic survey and ...

read more →

Meeting on Big Fishweir Creek

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, will host a community meeting Tuesday, October 29 at ...

read more →

Dredging Projects Continue in NJ

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials have announced the start of navigation dredging in the ...

read more →

Improving Peters Creek, PA

The Peach Bottom Marina, located on Fulton Township’s Peters Creek in Pennsylvania, closed September 3 for dredging ...

read more →

USACE, Louisville MSD Join Forces

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Louisville District and local project sponsor, Louisville MSD, hosted a ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Murrieta Creek Plan on the Table

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has completed a Draft Supplemental Environmental Assessment/ Environmental Impact ...

read more →

Wright’s Creek Plan on the Table

The Mid-East Commission on behalf of Beaufort County, North Carolina, is soliciting proposals from engineering ...

read more →

Papillion Creek Study on Display

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District, in cooperation with the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources ...

read more →

Dredging Works in Tallebudgera

The annual Tallebudgera and Currumbin Creek dredging campaigns will again occur during the winter and spring ...

read more →

Neabsco Creek Dredge Complete

The opening of the newly dredged channel in Neabsco Creek was recently made official with a ribbon cutting ceremony ...

read more →

Clear Creek PPA Signed

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District commander, Col. Lars N. Zetterstrom, and the Harris County ...

read more →