Home Dredging Today USACE withdraws decision on Dredged Material Management Plan

USACE withdraws decision on Dredged Material Management Plan

Dredging
March 12, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Chicago District has withdrawn the Record of Decision for the Chicago Area Waterway System (CAWS) Dredged Material Management Plan (DMMP) and Environmental Impact Statement.

photo courtesy of USACE

This decision follows opposition from the State of Illinois regarding the proposed vertical expansion of the Dredged Material Disposal Facility, said USACE.

The DMMP, approved in 2020, was designed to ensure continued dredging operations essential for commercial navigation.

In 2021, Congress allocated funding to support the vertical expansion of the disposal facility, which aimed to contain dredged materials while maximizing opportunities for beneficial reuse.

The State of Illinois recently informed the USACE that it would oppose the plan for vertical expansion.

In response, the USACE has opted to withdraw its record of decision and will work with the State of Illinois, the City of Chicago, and the Illinois International Port District to explore whether there are sustainable and feasible alternatives.

The Corps remains committed to maintaining commercial navigation in the Calumet Harbor, Calumet River, and the Cal-Sag Channel,” said Col. Kenneth Rockwell, commander of the Chicago District. “We will work closely with federal, state, and local partners to explore alternative solutions that balance environmental considerations, economic needs, and the long-term viability of these waterways.”

Dredging operations in the Calumet Harbor and River are critical for removing contaminated sediment, ensuring safe navigation, and supporting the local, regional, and national economy, said USACE.

