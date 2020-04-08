Manasota Key Beach Renourishment Project Moves Forward

Charlotte County and Sarasota County have just released latest update on the Manasota Key Beach Renourishment project.

According to the update, the contractor is fully mobilized and as of April 1, 2020 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has placed 569,616 cubic yards of sand along approximately 2.5 miles of Charlotte County’s shoreline.

The officials also announced that GLDD has completed the placement of the beach fill in Charlotte County and is now placing sand near 6840 Manasota Key Road in Sarasota County.

They added that over the next two weeks the resident will see Great Lakes performing the following tasks: – Removal of the shore pipe -Smooth Grading the sand – Tilling the sand in preparation of Sea Turtle Nesting Season.