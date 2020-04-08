Manasota Key Beach Renourishment Project Moves Forward

Charlotte County and Sarasota County have just released latest update on the Manasota Key Beach Renourishment project.

According to the update, the contractor is fully mobilized and as of April 1, 2020 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has placed 569,616 cubic yards of sand along approximately 2.5 miles of Charlotte County’s shoreline.

The officials also announced that GLDD has completed the placement of the beach fill in Charlotte County and is now placing sand near 6840 Manasota Key Road in Sarasota County.

They added that over the next two weeks the resident will see Great Lakes performing the following tasks: – Removal of the shore pipe -Smooth Grading the sand – Tilling the sand in preparation of Sea Turtle Nesting Season.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Comments Sought for Bal Harbour

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District has opened public comment on the Draft Environmental ...

read more →

Manasota Meeting Tomorrow

Sarasota County will host a public meeting on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, to provide information and answer questions ...

read more →

GLDD Makes Progress in Carteret

The Carteret County Shore Protection Office has presented the latest update regarding the county’s Post ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Sandbridge Beachfill Work Begins

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), in partnership with the City of Virginia Beach, has awarded a contract to ...

read more →

Manasota Beachfill on the Way

The preparation activities for the Manasota Key Beach Renourishment Project, to be conducted by Great Lakes Dredge ...

read more →

New Sand at Rosebud West Beach

Beach renourishment works undertaken by the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) within the ...

read more →

Tybee Island Beachfill Kicks Off

Tybee Island Supplemental Beach Renourishment Project is officially underway, according to the city latest report. ...

read more →

Virginia Beachfill Resumes

While the Virginia Beach oceanfront renourishment operations will not restart before November 15, submerged ...

read more →

Collier County Beachfill Update

Earth Tech Enterprises, Inc. is about to begin Collier County Beach Renourishment project, according to the ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Pawleys Island Plans Move Ahead

South Carolina’s Pawleys Island is moving forward with a much-needed beach renourishment project, Live 5 News ...

read more →

New Sand for Sunny Isles Beach

A delegation from the City of Sunny Isles Beach traveled recently to Tallahassee to attend the State Legislative ...

read more →

North Myrtle Work Moves Ahead

The North Myrtle Beach renourishment works, which will see sand placed on 2.7 miles of the city’s nine miles of ...

read more →

GLDD Wins Virginia Beach Deal

The Virginia Beach oceanfront is getting some added protection, thanks to a joint effort by the city and Norfolk ...

read more →

Surfside Beach Project on the Way

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced the award of a $17.9 million construction contract and a community ...

read more →

All Set for Challenger Beachfill

The City of Rockingham in Western Australia plans to carry out sand renourishment works at Challenger Beach in late ...

read more →