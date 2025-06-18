Pinellas County to undertake emergency beach nourishment project

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
June 18, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Pinellas County Commission (FL) has approved a one-time emergency beach nourishment project that will replace a significant amount of the sand lost to last year’s hurricanes.

Photo courtesy of Pinellas County

After years of unsuccessful attempts to resolve policy disagreements with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the County Commission approved Pinellas County Public Works effort to design, permit and complete this project using County funds.

The $125.7 million project will be funded by hotel bed tax dollars, paid for by visitors, and state grants. Previous projects benefitted from a 65 percent federal cost-share through the Army Corps, but without easements from all property owners, the County is no longer eligible for federal funding.

This county-funded project will put sand on Sand Key (Clearwater Beach to Belleair Beach and Indian Rocks Beach to North Redington Beach), Treasure Island and Upham Beach starting later this year.

More info about this beach nourishment project can be found at Pinellas County website.

