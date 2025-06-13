Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Maroochydore beach replenishment project starting soon

Maroochydore beach replenishment project starting soon

Beach Nourishment
June 13, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Sunshine Coast Council will begin beach replenishment campaign in Maroochydore from June 2025.

Photo courtesy of the Sunshine Coast Council

This work is usually done every two years, but due to the current condition of the beach, the Council has decided to bring it forward and start earlier than planned.

While this campaign won’t restore sand levels to what they were before the cyclone, it will help strengthen the beach and provide better protection against erosion during the summer months,” Sunshine Coast Council said in an update.

During this campaign, about 50,000m3 of sand will be pumped onto the beach from a dredge in the lower Maroochy River.

The beach replenishment project, which will run from July to September, will place sand between beach access 141 and 155.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles