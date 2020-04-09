$98 Million Dredging Deal for Callan Marine

Image source: Callan

Callan Marine Ltd., from Galveston, Texas, has won a $98 million firm-fixed-price contract for dredging, upland placement area rehabilitation, creation of two new beneficial use areas from dredged material, berm dressing and armoring and removal of existing pipelines. 

According to the US Department of Defense (DoD), bids for this project were solicited via the internet with three received.

Work will be performed in Corpus Christi, Texas, with an estimated completion date of July, 31, 2021.

The U.S. Corps of Engineers, Galveston District, is the contracting activity.

