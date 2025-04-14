Weeks Marine wins $20 million Mobile dredging contract

Back to overview
Dredging
April 14, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Weeks Marine from Covington, Louisiana, has won a $20 million firm-fixed-price contract for a maintenance dredging project in Alabama.

photo courtesy of Weeks

Bids were solicited via the internet with three received, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Work will be performed in Mobile, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of October 28, 2025.

According to DoD, fiscal 2025 civil construction funds in the amount of $20,011,050 were obligated at the time of the award.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, is the contracting activity.

