Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Weeks Marine wins $14.4 million New Orleans deal

Weeks Marine wins $14.4 million New Orleans deal

Dredging
May 28, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Weeks Marine Inc., of Covington, Louisiana, has won a $14.4 million firm-fixed-price contract for one fully crewed and equipped cutterhead dredge.

photo courtesy of Weeks

Bids were solicited via the internet with one received, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Work will be performed in New Orleans, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of August 25, 2025.

According to DoD, fiscal 2025 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $14,403,000 were obligated at the time of the award.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, is the contracting activity.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles