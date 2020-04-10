The Next Phase of Marysville Ring Levee Works

Image source: USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District recently awarded a $22.5 million construction contract to Great Lakes Environmental & Infrastructure, LLC, of Rocklin, California, for 2.8 miles of improvements to the levee that surrounds Marysville, California.

Part of the bigger Marysville Ring Levee project, construction on Phases 2B and 3 includes installation of a seepage cutoff wall along the Yuba River from Highway 70 to the Recology landfill entrance, and straightening of portions of the levee between Highway 70 and Simpson Lane.

Construction for Phases 2B and 3 is projected to begin in late May, with a projected completion date of December 2023.

Phase 2A South construction is complete, and included the revitalization of the two baseball fields. Phase 2C cutoff wall construction is also slated to begin in April.

According to the Corps, there will be traffic delays at Biz Johnson Road, and residents are encouraged to avoid this area and plan alternate routes. Phase C construction is projected to be completed in December.

The goal of this project is to strengthen the ring levee and to protect the City of Marysville from water infiltration,” said project manager Roberta Tassey. “This phase is the largest construction segment of our project, and consists of open trench and deep soil mixing methods.”

The Marysville Ring Levee is a joint project of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Central Valley Flood Protection Board and Marysville Levee District.

The project is slated to be complete in 2024 and will reduce flood risk for this historic town of 12,000 residents on the Yuba and Feather rivers.

 

