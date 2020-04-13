Final Report for Sacramento River Bank Protection Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District has published the final post authorization change report as well as the final environmental impact statement/environmental impact report for the Sacramento River Bank Protection Project.

The reports analyze modifications to the long-term project, which identifies, prioritizes, and repairs erosion-related levee deficiencies within the Sacramento River Flood Control Project.

The SRFCP is located along the Sacramento River from Elk Creek, near Tehama, to its confluence with the San Joaquin River in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.

The PACR sets a revised framework for the implementation of 80,000 linear feet of repairs originally authorized as part of Phase II, while the EIS-EIR identifies potential impacts and mitigation associated with the proposed action.

A 30-day public review period of the documents will run from April 10 to May 11, 2020.

The documents can be found on the Sacramento District web site’s Sacramento River Bank Protection Project web page.

 

