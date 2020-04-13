Thailand to Use Royal IHC Beaver Dredgers

zoom Image source: Royal IHC

Royal IHC recently completed simulator training for the dredging crew of the Irrigation Department of the Government of Thailand.

This training program was held following the sale of two IHC Beaver 40 vessels.

According to IHC, the crew members of both dredgers were able to improve their operational skills by using a CSD simulator and also took part in classes on dredging theory. Both training courses were set up to ensure a smooth start-up of dredging operations.

The extensive program consisted of lessons about safety, the design of the IHC Beaver 40, control elements, dredging procedures, practical issues, hydraulic transport, production, soil and finally, the procedure for making a dredge plan.

Dredge masters Wisittisak Suttipituk and Kant Paepon of the Irrigation department commented: “We feel very well prepared after the simulator training. We have got a good feeling for the equipment now and we are convinced that we are able to operate it in a highly productive and safe manner.”

The training took place at the premises of IHC’s partner Frontline in Thailand, where the CSD simulator will stay for the coming years. This partnership enables IHC to provide training courses to local dredging crews whenever necessary.

The Irrigation Department of the Thai Government will use these dredgers for the maintenance of rivers, lakes and canals in the north and south of the country.