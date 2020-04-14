Asa River Dredging Begins

zoom Image source: von.gov.ng

The Western Nigeria’s Kwara State Government has kicked off the dredging operations on the Asa River in Ilorin, the state capital, to prevent the annual flood disaster in the metropolis.

According to local media, it was noticed on Monday that – in spite of the lockdown of the state – workers dredging the Asa River along the Gada area of the metropolis were very busy on their tasks.

Commenting the latest news, State Commissioner for Environment, Aliyu Saifudeen, said that the state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq recently officially approved the contract for the Asa River dredging project.

“Accordingly, the notorious annual flood at various points, especially at the bridges will certainly be a thing of the past,” he added.

He also added that the contractor had been given four weeks to complete the project.