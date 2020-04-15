Preparing for High Water on Lakes Erie, Ontario

Photo by Jess Levenson

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, is preparing to respond to lakes Erie and Ontario high water within the limits of its Regulatory, Emergency Management, Program and Project Management, and Operations and Maintenance programs.

Lake Erie water level set a record for this time of year, where Lake Ontario remains above average but below record high levels.

The Buffalo District maintains federal navigation channels and harbor structures for 16 commercial and 20 recreational harbors across lakes Erie and Ontario.

Contractors are preparing to start dredging operations and repairing breakwaters in the coming months. Given the high water on the two lakes there is the potential that some of the structures that are usually above water could be submerged.

Under the Corps of Engineers Continuing Authorities Program (CAP), many project have started or have been recently completed to develop a more resilient coastline on lakes Erie and Ontario.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Ohio & Erie Dredging Continues

The National Park Service (NPS) will extend the closure of a section (between Station Road Bridge Trailhead and ...

read more →

NY Senators Support GLCRS

Following vicious flooding of Lake Ontario during two of the last three years, with private and public property and ...

read more →

$4.8M Boost for Ashtabula

Ohio State Senator Sean J. O’Brien has announced the release of over $4.8 million for a Lake Erie wetland ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Grants Announced for AOCs

The U.S. EPA Regional Administrator Cathy Stepp and Ohio EPA Director Laurie Stevenson have announced five separate ...

read more →

Oswego Breakwater Work Done

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, completed construction of a maintenance repair on September 20 ...

read more →

Repairing the Lorain Breakwater

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, has announced a $2.1 million contract for repairs to the Lorain ...

read more →

Surveying Lake Ontario Harbors

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Buffalo District employees from the Planning Management team have been out in ...

read more →

Athol Springs Contract Awarded

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, has announced the awarding of the $8.2 million Athol Springs ...

read more →

Canada Strongly Supports GLPI

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, yesterday announced $1.06 million in funding ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Metropark Works on the Way

The Huron-Clinton Metroparks will soon start work on a new collaborative restoration project at Lake Erie Metropark ...

read more →

Repairing Cleveland Breakwater

﻿ The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District’s divers have discovered a submerged crest due to the ...

read more →

$1.3M for Restoration Work in OH

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded $1.3 million to the Ohio EPA to continue restoration work at ...

read more →

Investments in Ontario Harbors

The communities of Bayfield, Lion’s Head, Port Elgin, Dyer’s Bay, Howdenvale, Meaford, Big Bay (North Keppel), ...

read more →

USACE: Spotlight on Lake Ontario

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District’s team put ‘boots on the ground’ on May 10 in ...

read more →

$1.9M for Krull Park Shoreline

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand have announced $1.9 million in ...

read more →