Great Lakes Dock and Materials nabs Oswego breakwater contract

Great Lakes Dock and Materials nabs Oswego breakwater contract

Breakwater Construction
April 2, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Buffalo District recently awarded a $9.1 million contract to Michigan-based Great Lakes Dock and Materials LLC for repairs to the Oswego Harbor outer west breakwater.

photo courtesy of greatlakesdock.com

The breakwater foundation has been significantly damaged by storms, wave action, and deterioration for more than 90 years.

Repairs will ensure continued safe navigation for commercial and recreational vessels between Lake Ontario and the rest of the Great Lakes, directly contributing to the nation’s economy, said USACE.

With this contract awarded, it is full steam ahead for the repair of the Oswego Harbor Outer West Breakwater. For years, storms, wave action, and deterioration have significantly damaged the breakwater’s foundation. As Oswego County’s loudest voice in Washington, I promised I would deliver the federal support to help us exit those choppy waters, and over the past several years I have proudly followed through on that promise by securing the funds to help Oswego Harbor set sail towards a brighter future,” said U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer.

Construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2025 and be completed by winter 2026.

