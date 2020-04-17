PHOTO: Laurie M Busy in Gladstone

Image source: Bhagwan Marine

The shoalbuster Laurie M, owned by Bhagwan Marine, is currently in Gladstone, assisting the backhoe dredger Woomera on the $80 million Clinton Vessel Interaction Project.

The project, led by Gladstone Ports Corporation, will widen the waterway by about 100 meters and to further develop port facility area at Fisherman’s Landing.

The work is needed to create a greater passing distance between cruising vessels and berthed ships in the channel.

According to Gladstone Ports Corporation, the work is set to be completed in the second half of 2020.

