MMA Offshore Wins Taiwan Gig

Image source: mmaoffshore.com

MMA Offshore has won a contract with a top tier construction contractor to support foundation installation for an offshore wind farm project off the coast of Taiwan.

Commenting the latest news, MMA Managing Director, David Ross, said: “Expanding our service offering into supporting the renewable sector is a key step in executing our growth strategy.” 

“We are excited to be commencing this work scope and are looking forward to this being the first of many vessel contracts for MMA in support of the renewable sector.”

Under the contract, the company’s multipurpose supply vessel MMA Vigilant will be providing integrated subsea services to monitor the seabed for dredging and piling work over a two month period, with end-to-end project services provided by MMA’s Vessel Operations, Subsea Services and Project Logistics business units.

