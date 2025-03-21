AF Offshore Decom, Deep C ready for massive dredging job

Back to overview
Dredging
March 21, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Deep C has just announced its collaboration with AF Offshore Decom AS on a significant subsea intervention project.

photo courtesy of Deep C

According to their latest release, this project involves dredging of several thousand cubic meters of rock dump, equivalent to hundreds of truckloads, marking one of the largest operations ever undertaken by Deep C’s flagship Subsea Construction Vehicle (SCV).

Deep C will deploy its Subsea Construction Vehicle (SCV), a robust tracked vehicle equipped with a 20-inch (500 mm) unrestricted dredging system and an integrated high-volume jetting system.

This project sets a new benchmark in subsea intervention,” said Mr. Odd Gustav Kvalvåg, CEO of Deep C. “We’re honored to collaborate with AF Offshore Decom AS on this ambitious venture and are confident that our SCV’s advanced capabilities will ensure its success.”

With its high dredging rate, the SCV plans to finish the operation within the projected schedule, ensuring efficient and timely execution, Deep C concluded.

