DEME to Begin Poland Dredging Gig

Under a clear blue sky DEME Group cutter suction dredger ‘Amazone’ is setting sail from its homeport in Belgium to Poland to kick-off the dredging works at the Świnoujście – Szczecin fairway.

The fairway provides access from the Baltic Sea, starting at the city of Świnoujście up to the Port of Szczecin, which is located some 66 km further inland.

According to DEME, for this large-scale deepening and widening project several trailing suction hopper dredgers, a backhoe dredger and their cutter suction dredger ‘Amazone’ are being mobilized.

“We are particularly proud of our team which has managed this major mobilization despite the coronavirus restrictions in place in both Belgium and Poland, taking all necessary measures to protect the health and safety of our people,” DEME announced.