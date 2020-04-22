Minister Vrtovec Tours Port of Koper

zoom Image source: Luka Koper

During the Minister of Infrastructure Jernej Vrtovec’s recent visit to the Port of Koper, the management board of Luka Koper has introduced the latest info about their ongoing and future infrastructural projects to the minister.

The ministerial delegation took an overview, among other things, of the construction of the new garage, the almost completed ro-ro berth in the third basin and to the area of ​​future extension of the first pier.

In this respect, the port recently selected a contractor for the construction of a 100 meter extension of the operational shore, which is, together with the storage areas, worth EUR 45.6 million.

“This is the most important investment of Luka Koper, which will respond to the demands of container shipowners. With this investment, we intend to preserve the primacy as the largest container terminal in the Adriatic,” said the president of the management board of Luka Koper Dimitrij Zadel.

The representatives of the Ministry and Luka Koper agreed that for the further development of the port it is necessary to build a second track between Koper and the hinterland, since as much as 60 percent of the cargo arriving or leaving the port travels by rail.

The project is expected to be completed in 2025.