People of the Port – Port NOLA Dredge Crew (VIDEO)

May 20, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) will celebrate its ninth annual Maritime Month May 1-31 and National Maritime Day on May 22, 2025.

National Maritime Day is observed each year to highlight the critical role the maritime industry plays in global commerce and to salute the dedicated women and men who connect Louisiana to markets worldwide.

All week Port NOLA will highlight some of the dedicated teams that are working to deliver Louisiana’s future – today it’s time to meet the Dredge team.

They are responsible for dredging sediment near the wharves to ensure that large vessels can safely berth. The team works quickly and diligently to keep operations running smoothly.

The 2025 campaign officially kicked off at the Port NOLA April Board meeting when the Board of Commissioners approved a resolution declaring May 2025 as Maritime Month and May 22, 2025, as Maritime Day.

