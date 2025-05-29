Back to overview
Officials tour Dampier Bulk Handling Facility

Officials tour Dampier Bulk Handling Facility

Dredging
May 29, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Pilbara Ports recently hosted two visits to the Dampier Bulk Handling Facility, which is under construction at the Port of Dampier.

photo courtesy of Pilbara Ports

The Hon. Amber-Jade Sanderson MLA, Minister for the Pilbara, toured the Port of Dampier during her visit to Perdaman’s Ceres Urea Plant.

We also welcomed representatives from Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility Board who has committed $160 million of funding to the project,” Pilbara Ports said.

With dredging and demolition complete, visitors learned about preparations on the jack-up barge, a mobile working platform for piling equipment, ahead of upcoming piling activities.

The Dampier Bulk Handling Facility is being funded by the Federal Government through a Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) loan and an equity contribution from the Western Australian Government.

In the first stage stage, Pilbara Ports has undertaken extensive investigations to inform the design of the project, including geotechnical and dredging investigations and berth operability and coastal flood studies.

The facility is being built south of the existing Dampier Cargo Wharf – supported by a new berth pocket, which will be 280-meters-long and 13.2-meters-deep, and an 11-metre-deep maneuvering area.

