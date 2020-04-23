Phoenix Lake Preservation and Restoration Project on Display

Image source: tudwater.com

Sealed proposals for the construction of the Phoenix Lake Preservation and Restoration Project will be received until Thursday, April 30, 2020, and will then be publicly opened and read, Tuolumne Utilities District said in their latest release. 

The Phoenix Lake Restoration and Preservation Project consists of removing up to 470,000 cubic yards of sediment out of Phoenix Lake and placing it on adjacent land. Dry excavation and wet dredging operations may be used, said the district.

The primary goals of the project are to restore drinking water storage capacity, improve water quality, and enhance wetland functions and values.

A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held remotely due to the COVID 19 Pandemic.

Bidders may also participate in an optional site visit taking place today.

