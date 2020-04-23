Pin Oak Corpus Christi Loads First Vessel at New Oil Dock

Image source: portofcc.com

Pin Oak Corpus Christi, LLC received its first vessel at the newly commissioned Oil Dock 14 at the Port of Corpus Christi last week.

The new dock can accommodate fully laden bulk liquid tankers up to Suez-max class with loading rates in excess of 40,000 barrels per hour. The Port of Corpus Christi is the primary gateway for American energy exports in the United States.

The new dock construction was a joint effort between the Port of Corpus Christi Authority and Pin Oak Terminals.

The Port Authority constructed the dock, mooring structures and dredging while Pin Oak installed the topside handling equipment, the storage facilities, and the common carrier pipeline interconnects.

Pin Oak Terminals is a joint venture between Dauphine Midstream LLC and Mercuria Energy Group Ltd. Dauphine is a portfolio company of Pelican Advisors, LLC and is focused on the development, acquisition, and operations of midstream assets throughout the world.

