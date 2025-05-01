Back to overview
Norfolk Dredging vessel refitted at Stevens yard

Dredging
May 1, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Stevens Towing Company has completed the dry docking of Norfolk Dredging’s cutter suction dredge at Yonges Island.

Photo courtesy of Norfolk Dredging

The project required the majority of Stevens’ workforce in the shipyard to work two 12-hour shifts and utilized roughly 70 personnel onboard the dredge.

From removing the walking spud carriage with the 150-ton Clyde crane, to blasting, steel overhauls, pipe replacements (420+ ft!), electrical upgrades, and major structural repairs — this was an all-hands-on-deck operation.

The dredge was splashed after 45 days on Railway III dry dock and shifted to one of the floating docks to wrap up the topside work.

Stevens’ Paint Department had her looking brand new on her departure date as she headed off to her next assignment.

Learn more about this drying docking project at Stevens Towing website.

