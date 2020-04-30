GLDD Wraps up Phase II of the Post Florence Renourishment Project

Image source: Carteret County

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has successfully completed Phase II of the Post Florence Renourishment Project.

According to the Carteret County Shore Protection Office, GLDD’s hopper dredge Ellis Island delivered the last load of sand to West Emerald Isle (“reach 2”) at approximately 1:30 pm, on April 29th signifying the conclusion of the beach nourishment phase of the project.

We will constrain the final numbers soon, but we likely placed in excess of  2 million cubic yards of sand total along the 9.5 miles of project beach in West Atlantic Beach (reach 10), Pine Knoll Shores (reach 9), Salter Path (reach 7), and West Emerald Isle (reach 2),” the Shore Protection Office said.

That’s roughly the equivalent of 166,700 dump trucks worth of sand, or enough sand to extend the footprint of a regulation NBA basketball court over 2 miles into the sky.

The office added that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock did a great job, and overcame challenges associated with internal and external COVID-19 precautions with 100% professionalism.

The demobilization process has already started and is in full swing – with Ellis Island departing the area.

The submerged pipeline near Sea Dunes Drive in West Emerald Isle should be floated and pulled this weekend. The land-based pipe are being staged on the beach at the “dog-leg” 4WD access in Emerald Isle and will be removed 5 to 6 at a time on large flatbed trailers – all equipment, pipe, etc. must be off the beach on May 7th, concluded the Shore Protection Office.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Carteret Beachfill Almost Done

Construction works on Phase II of the Post Florence Renourishment Project are to be completed by April 30th, ...

read more →

Ellis Island Ready for More Action

Because of the bad weather, construction works on the Phase II of the Post Florence Renourishment Project were ...

read more →

Manasota Key Project Progresses

Charlotte County and Sarasota County have just released latest update on the Manasota Key Beach Renourishment ...

read more →

Events>

<< May 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Carteret Beachfill Almost Done

The Carteret County Shore Protection Office announced yesterday that they are right on track with the Phase II of ...

read more →

Salter Path Next for Nourishment

Trailing suction hopper dredge Ellis Island has been working non-stop this week on the beach nourishment project in ...

read more →

Carteret Works Moving Westward

Despite a persistent southwest wind generating choppy seas past weekend, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is making ...

read more →

GLDD Makes Progress in Carteret

The Carteret County Shore Protection Office has presented the latest update regarding the county’s Post ...

read more →

Carteret County Works Underway

Works on the Phase II of the Carteret County Post Florence Renourishment Project are in full swing now, informs the ...

read more →

All Set for the Carteret County Job

All preparations for the Phase II of the Carteret County Post Florence Renourishment Project are complete and the ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 27 – February ...

read more →

Preparations for Carteret Beachfill

There’s lots of activity taking place on land and in the water at the Atlantic Beach, NC, preparing the site ...

read more →

GLDD Ready for Carteret Beachfill

Phase II of the Carteret County Post Florence Renourishment Project is scheduled to begin in the first week of ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 13 – 19, 2020). ...

read more →

Atlantic Beach Dredging Wraps Up

The Town of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, has successfully wrapped up their annual dredging project, reports ...

read more →

New Dredging Contracts for GLDD

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) announced today the receipt of several major dredging awards ...

read more →