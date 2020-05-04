New Detroit District Dredging Season Underway

zoom Image source: USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District announced recently that a new dredging season has kicked off with the first contractor, Ryba Marine, mobilized for the season.

According to the Corps, dredging began at the Pointe Mouillee Access Channel and East Outer Channel on the Fiscal Year 2019 Maintenance Dredging Detroit River contract.

This is a continuation of last year’s work due to winter shutdown.

All dredge materials are being placed at the Pointe Mouillee Confined Disposal Facility in Cell 3.

Last year, the Detroit District completed a busy fiscal year 2019 awarding 204 contracts totaling nearly $75 million.

This included 28 construction and dredging contracts worth almost $57 million.