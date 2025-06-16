Back to overview
Barcelona Harbor dredging VIDEO

Dredging
June 16, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s contractor Ryba Marine is performing dredging operations in Barcelona Harbor (NY).

Since mid-May, the contractor has been working to dredge the federal navigation channel at the Barcelona Harbor and restore safe navigational depths.

According to USACE, the project will focus on the mouth of the navigation channel and inside the west breakwater, removing approximately 80,000 cubic yards of material and placing it in a designated open-lake area as part of regular and advanced maintenance dredging.

Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of June, and is not expected to impede boat traffic in and out of the harbor.

