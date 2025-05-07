Back to overview
Home News BREAKING NEWS: The largest Great Lakes dredging work set for Fall 2025

BREAKING NEWS: The largest Great Lakes dredging work set for Fall 2025

Dredging
May 7, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, and its contractor Ryba Marine Construction Company will begin the largest dredging operation on the Great Lakes this fall.

U.S. Army Photo by Jess Levenson

This year’s dredging of Toledo Harbor’s federal navigation channel – which requires the largest quantity of material to be dredged from any Great Lakes harbor – is part of a two-year contract totaling $8.6 million, and ensures accessible depths for large vessels, the continued flow of commodities across the Great Lakes, and the economic viability of United States waterways, USACE said.

Maintaining the operation of ports like Toledo is a core part of our mission and essential to the economic strength of the nation,” said Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, commander of the Buffalo District.

“We’re proud of our partnerships with the City of Toledo and it’s port authority, the state of Ohio, and our representatives in Congress that have made this two-year contract award possible, and we look forward to getting dredging underway.”

Dredging will focus on the lower Maumee River and lake approach channel. Work is scheduled to take place from September through early December.

A total of approximately 600,000 cubic yards of material is contracted to be dredged and placed into the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority’s confined disposal facility.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles