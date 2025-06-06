Lorain Harbor dredging starting in August

Back to overview
Dredging
June 6, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, awarded a $749,000 contract to Michigan-based Ryba Marine Construction Company earlier this week to conduct dredging of the federal navigation channel in Lorain Harbor.

photo courtesy of Ryba

Dredging work will focus on the entrance to the channel between the harbor’s breakwaters, as well as portions of the Black River.

The project is scheduled to take place from mid-Aug. through mid-Sept. 2025

A total of approximately 40,000 cubic yards of material is contracted to be dredged and placed in a confined disposal facility.

Dredging of Lorain Harbor is conducted annually by USACE, based on need and the availability of funding.

The harbor was last dredged in 2024 with 62,000 cubic yards of material removed.

