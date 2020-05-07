Hudson River Project Includes Dredging

The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) has awarded Hudson Meridian Construction Group the contract for Construction Management Services for the 79th Street Boat Basin and Dock house project.

The project site is located at West 79th Street in the Hudson River within Riverside Park on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

According to Hudson Meridian, this $80-million project will demolish, dredge, reconstruct and expand the marina and Dock house and provide utility connections to the Rotunda.

The existing 79th Street Boat Basin consists of timber floating docks, providing 4,125 LF of usable dock space, mostly supported by timber piling.

The project site sustained extensive damage as a result of Superstorm Sandy.

 

