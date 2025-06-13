Dimopoulos: Infrastructure upgrades across Victoria include dredging

Back to overview
Dredging
June 13, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Allan Labor Government is helping Victorians get out and enjoy the great outdoors with more major boat ramp upgrades and a brand-new launching point for recreational boaters, Minister for Outdoor Recreation Steve Dimopoulos said.

photo courtesy of Steve Dimopoulos MP fb

Recently, Dimopoulos visited the Werribee South boat ramp to announce the latest round of Better Boating Fund will invest $36.3 million in major infrastructure upgrades across Victoria, as well as significant ramp maintenance and dredging to optimize the functionality of ramps.

In addition to improvements at Werribee, the Better Boating Fund will support construction of major facility upgrades at Geelong’s Limeburners Point, Schnapper Point at Mornington, Tooradin and Port Welshpool.

“This is great for local communities and will benefit local economies, by reeling in more visitors to the regions,” said Dimopoulos.

“We know Victorians cherish time spent on the water. Having user-friendly facilities, better access through dredging and convenient locations to launch helps to create an even better boating experience.”

Also, a new ramp will be built at Lake Eildon’s Howqua Inlet, featuring a concrete ramp and asphalt parking area, to provide another option for launching on the eastern side of the lake.

