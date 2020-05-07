Major Wins for Oregon in 2020 Water Resources Bill

Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, announced yesterday that the Senate’s 2020 water resources legislation contains major victories for communities across Oregon.

Merkley has spent months working with community leaders all over the state developing detailed proposals to address local challenges. As a member of the EPW Committee, Merkley was involved in bipartisan negotiations to develop this legislation, and fought hard to include Oregon’s priorities.

The draft legislation passed the Senate EPW Committee with significant bipartisan support yesterday.

The local projects that will be assisted by this provision are:

  • Hood River Salmon Recovery: Study existing habitat conditions and recommend actions that will improve salmon habitat functions at the mouth of the Hood River and its confluence with the Columbia River;
  • Dredging at the Coquille River/Port of Bandon: Study how the Corps can assist the Port of Bandon with an increase in silting and shoaling adjacent to, but outside of, the federal channel, which is currently dredged by the Corps;
  • Dredging at the Port of Astoria: Study the capability of the Corps to increase the frequency and depth of its dredging of the Port to allow the Port to focus on its landside infrastructure.

“From coastal communities whose ports power their local economies, to cities and towns all across Oregon that need clean and affordable drinking water, this legislation is a big victory for Oregon,” said Merkley. “Water is essential to our health and our economy. I fought for major investments in our water and port infrastructure because these investments will create jobs now and benefit our communities’ well-being for many years into the future.”

With committee passage yesterday, the next step for the legislation is consideration by the full Senate.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

ORN: First Quarter 2020 Results

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) yesterday reported net income of $2.7 million ($0.09 diluted earnings per share) ...

read more →

More Money for Oregon Dredging

Oregon Representative Peter DeFazio has secured an additional $11.7 million from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (February 3-9, 2020).   ...

read more →

Events>

<< May 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Siuslaw Dredging Underway

The Port of Siuslaw, Oregon, has just released these beautiful photos from their latest dredging project.  The ...

read more →

Holland Dredging Gets Support

Michigan Congressmen Bill Huizenga and Fred Upton sent a letter last week to the Army Corps of Engineers advocating ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 30, 2019 – ...

read more →

Oregon Small Ports Need Funding

Congressman Peter DeFazio has joined members of the Oregon delegation in sending a letter to Assistant Secretary of ...

read more →

Oregon Inlet Meeting This Week

The Oregon Inlet Task Force meeting for the purpose of reviewing and discussing proprietary boat plans for their ...

read more →

Vigor Wins Essayons Contract

Vigor Marine LLC of Portland, Oregon, has won an $8 million contract for hopper dredge Essayons ship repair and ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Improving Oregon's Infrastructure

Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley has secured key provisions that will help create jobs and improve infrastructure ...

read more →

GLDD Bags Deals Worth $141M

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has announced the receipt of several major dredging awards ...

read more →

Ross Island Bags Sacramento Deal

Ross Island Sand & Gravel Co., Portland, Oregon, has won an $8.7 million contract for annual maintenance ...

read more →

J.E. McAmis Bags OR/WA Contract

The Army Corps’ Portland District has awarded J.E. McAmis a contract for maintenance dredging works along the ...

read more →

Prioritizing Everglades Funding

The U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Committee earlier this week passed the 2020 Energy and Water ...

read more →

Record USACE Funding in FY 2020

The U.S. House has released the Energy and Water Development Appropriations bill for fiscal year 2020. The bill ...

read more →