Manson secures $26.3M Oregon dredging contract

March 12, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Manson Construction of Seattle, Washington, has secured another contract for maintenance dredging works in Portland, Oregon.

Photo courtesy of Manson Construction

According to the Corps, the contractor will perform hopper dredging at multiple locations on the West Coast of the United States including Mouth of the Columbia River, Coos Bay, and Lower Columbia River.

The $26.3M contract includes dredging of approximately 3.2 million cubic yards of material from several Oregon ports in order to maintain their federally authorized navigation channel conditions.

Dredged materials will be disposed of at designated ocean dredged material disposal sites, in-water, or upland depending on the sediment suitability and placement availability.

The anticipated period of performance for work is 1 May 2025 through 15 December 2025.

