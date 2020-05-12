Damen: Screening Installation for Marine Aggregate Dredger

Image source: Damen

Damen Dredging Equipment crew is currently very busy working on the screening installation for the new Marine Aggregate Dredger (MAD) 3500 for Hanson Aggregates Marine.

A keel laying ceremony for this dredger, currently under construction at their shipyard in Romania, took place in October 2019.

The ceremony of this vessel was performed at Hull Division IA in the presence of Mr. Simon Willis, CEO, Hanson UK, who had the honor of welding the coins.

This dredger will be used by Hanson’s marine business to extract aggregates in the British Channel and North Sea, aided by a number of special features specific to its innovative design, including a 1,400 kW permanent magnet electric motor, which powers the dredge pump for collecting aggregates at -55m.

Due for delivery in March 2021, the dredge equipment and screening installation are being constructed by Damen Dredging Equipment (DDE) in Nijkerk, the Netherlands.

