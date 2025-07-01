Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Dutch Dredgers BV delivers new Eureka Silentworker 700

Dutch Dredgers BV delivers new Eureka Silentworker 700

Dredging
July 1, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dutch Dredgers BV has just delivered a new Eureka Silentworker 700 to one of its customers.

photo courtesy of Dutch Dredgers

According to the company, this marks another step forward in zero-emission support vessels for the dredging and marine sector.

Our Silentworker series is fully electric – offering powerful performance, minimal maintenance, and silent operation, all without a single drop of fuel,” Dutch Dredgers said.

“Designed for anchor handling and support tasks, the Silentworker 700 proves that sustainability and functionality can go hand in hand.”

photo courtesy of Dutch Dredgers

Dutch Dredgers BV has over 25 years of experience across various industries.

