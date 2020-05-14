Signing of the New Haven Harbor Navigation Improvement Project Report

Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite, USACE Commanding General and 54th U.S. Army Chief of Engineers, has signed the New Haven Harbor Navigation Improvement Project Chief’s Report.

The existing New Haven Harbor deep draft ship channel, turning basin, and maneuvering area are currently authorized at a depth of -35 feet at mean lower low water (MLLW).

To reach the terminals, larger ships must lighter outside the breakwaters and/or experience delays while waiting for favorable tide conditions, or both.

The recommended project includes deepening the main ship channel, maneuvering area, and turning basin from -35 to -40 feet MLLW, extending the entrance channel seaward to allow for the deepening, widening the turning basin to the north 200 feet, widening the inner channel from 400 to 500 feet; widening the entrance channel from 500 to 600 feet; and widening the channel bend near the East Breakwater to 800 feet.

Dredged material from the project will be placed at several open water sites within the harbor and Long Island Sound.

These open water disposal sites include: Morris Cove borrow pit, an oyster habitat creation site near the East Breakwater, West River Borrow pit, rock placement north of the West Breakwater (rock reef habitat creation); and the Central Long Island Sound Disposal Site (CLDS).

The recommended plan also includes a beneficial disposal method beyond the least cost method. A portion of the dredged material that would otherwise have been placed at CLDS will be used in the harbor to create a 58-acre salt marsh at Sandy Point in West Haven, Connecticut.

The estimated project first cost of the Recommended Plan, which includes beneficial use of dredge material to create the salt marsh, is $72,311,000.

More Info

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Completion of Parker Work in May

Dredging work in the area of Parker Island off Beach Haven is expected to be completed by Memorial Day weekend ...

read more →

Crucial Step for NY & NJ Harbor

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study aimed at improving navigation and generating transportation-cost savings for ...

read more →

Delaware River Chief's Report

Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite, USACE Commanding General and 54th U.S. Army Chief of Engineers, has signed the “New ...

read more →

Events>

<< May 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

San Francisco Bay to Stockton EIS

The Final General Reevaluation Report (GRR) and Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the San Francisco Bay to ...

read more →

Unalaska Report Signed

Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite, commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and 54th U.S. Army Chief of ...

read more →

Shaheen Supports Seacoast Plan

New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen is calling on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to speed up dredging projects ...

read more →

Tacoma Harbor Plan on Display

A public meeting on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tacoma Harbor Navigation Improvement Project draft feasibility ...

read more →

New Haven Plans on the Table

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, is currently working on a Coastal Storm Risk Management ...

read more →

LBI Dredging Project on Display

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia District, is seeking public comment for a 10-year maintenance ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Harwich Harbor Deepening Plan

Harwich Haven Authority is launching a major development in the Haven ports and has applied to the Marine ...

read more →

CDB to Invest $629M in Lekki Port

China Development Bank (CDB) has signed a deal to invest $629 million to enable a consortium led by China Harbor ...

read more →

Cedar Bayou Agreement Signed

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Galveston District and the Cedar Bayou Navigation District (CBND) are set ...

read more →

Neyland Dredging on the Way

The dredging operations at Neyland Yacht Haven in Neyland, Pembrokeshire, are set to begin on or around October 1, ...

read more →

Little Sodus Work Wraps Up

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, completed temporary measures to secure the west pier at Little ...

read more →

Meeting on SF Bay Study

A public meeting will be held June 11, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at the Contra Costa County Conservation and Development ...

read more →