Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Scholten calls for action to prevent costly delays in Grand Haven dredging

Scholten calls for action to prevent costly delays in Grand Haven dredging

Dredging
April 16, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

After months of ongoing communication with USACE, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), and the Governor’s office, Congresswoman Hillary Scholten called on the Governor and EGLE’s director to prevent costly delays in the dredging of Grand Haven’s Inner Harbor – a project critical to West Michigan’s economy.

photo courtesy of Rep. Hillary Scholten fb

We’ve been working for months to protect Grand Haven’s necessary dredging schedule, but we’re now at a tipping point,” said Rep. Scholten. 

“This isn’t just a bureaucratic delay – it’s a potential economic crisis for West Michigan. I’m urging the state to act now so we don’t lose out on critical federal funding, drive up costs for Michigan families, and risk Grand Haven becoming unnavigable. We can protect our Great Lakes and our local economy at the same time, but only if we act quickly and collaboratively.”

A delay threatens serious consequences: Grand Haven’s harbor supports over 450 jobs and generates $88.8 million annually in regional economic impact. A missed dredging cycle could increase shipping costs by 25 to 30%, disrupt road and agricultural supply chains across Michigan, and result in an estimated $3 to 5 million in additional costs that could ultimately fall on consumers, said Scholten.

The dredging of Grand Haven’s Inner Harbor is also vital for delivering aggregate materials used in construction and agriculture across the state.

Without dredging, nearly 2 million tons of materials may go undelivered this year, creating ripple effects across industries and potentially overwhelming nearby harbors unequipped to handle the volume. 

Related news

List of highlighted news articles