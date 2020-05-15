CPRA Webinar on Coastal Master Plan in June

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) will host a technical modeling workshop webinar on Tuesday, June 16 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm.

The purpose of the workshop is to provide technical audiences with an in-depth overview of the predictive modeling process and underlying assumptions that will be used for the 2023 Coastal Master Plan.

According to CPRA, the workshop will allow for discussion and Q&A related to the predictive models used for master plan analyses and will lay a foundation of understanding for future, more detailed discussions of model updates and outputs.

For further details on the technical modeling workshop and the planned topics of discussion, click here.