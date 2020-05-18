Blyth Dredging About to Begin

Image source: Montrose Sub Aqua Club (Bsac500)

A Port of Blyth maintenance dredging program is set to begin Wednesday, May 20, the port said in their latest release. 

This campaign of maintenance dredging will be conducted at the Port approaches, main navigational channel and operational commercial berths.

The Port of Blyth dredging works will include frequent trips to and from the spoil deposit ground approximately 3 miles ENE of the harbor East Pier and south bound past the wind turbine array.

Under this latest maintenance dredging scheme, the operations are going to be conducted over a 24 hour period by the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) UKD Marlin and the tug/plough vessel Blyth Endeavour.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Getting Ready for Oceanside Work

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers yesterday held a pre-dredge conference call regarding the upcoming Oceanside ...

read more →

All Set for Terranora Inlet Dredge

Envirostruct Services of Ascot, QLD, is about to begin maintenance dredging of the Southern Boat Harbor in Tweed ...

read more →

Sandbridge Beachfill Work Begins

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), in partnership with the City of Virginia Beach, has awarded a contract to ...

read more →

Events>

<< May 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

All Set for Massey’s Ditch Works

J.F. Brennan Construction of La Crosse, Wisc., is ready to begin work on the 2020 Massey’s Ditch dredging project. ...

read more →

All Set for Waterplace Park Work

A long-awaited dredging project on Waterplace Park in downtown Providence is expected to begin within days, the RI ...

read more →

Collier County Beachfill Update

Earth Tech Enterprises, Inc. is about to begin Collier County Beach Renourishment project, according to the ...

read more →

Venice Dredging About to Begin

Maintenance dredging of the Intracoastal Waterway in Venice will begin mid-October, reports the U.S. Army Corps of ...

read more →

North Portsea Gig for Mackley

Mackley Construction Ltd has been chosen to deliver the next phase of coastal defenses which will protect more than ...

read more →

Dagenham Work About to Begin

The Port of London Authority (PLA) said in its latest announcement that a significant amount of dredging operations ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

All Set for Port of Blyth Dredging

A Port of Blyth maintenance dredging scheme is set to begin Thursday, September 26, the port said in their latest ...

read more →

Jenkins to Dredge Haslar Marina

Jenkins Marine Ltd is about to begin a routine maintenance dredging project within Haslar Marina Gosport and the ...

read more →

All Set for Surfside Beachfill

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, has just announced that construction mobilization will ...

read more →

Henderson Works About to Begin

The City of Henderson (KY) is about to begin a dredging project that will remove sediment and silt from the ...

read more →

Blyth Dredging Starts Soon

The Port of Blyth maintenance dredging project is scheduled to start on July 13, the port said in their latest ...

read more →

Rosslyn Bay Dredging Starts Soon

Maintenance dredging of the Rosslyn Bay Harbor is set to begin next month, according to the Member for Keppel and ...

read more →