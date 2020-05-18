Blyth Dredging About to Begin

A Port of Blyth maintenance dredging program is set to begin Wednesday, May 20, the port said in their latest release.

This campaign of maintenance dredging will be conducted at the Port approaches, main navigational channel and operational commercial berths.

The Port of Blyth dredging works will include frequent trips to and from the spoil deposit ground approximately 3 miles ENE of the harbor East Pier and south bound past the wind turbine array.

Under this latest maintenance dredging scheme, the operations are going to be conducted over a 24 hour period by the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) UKD Marlin and the tug/plough vessel Blyth Endeavour.