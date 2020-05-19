Korean HHIC Opts for Damen

zoom Image source: Damen

Damen Shipyards Group has signed an agreement with Korean yard Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction (HHIC) to deliver a complete components package.

The package includes all equipment for oil recovery operations as well as a complete dredging installation. The multi-purpose vessel will primarily act as an oil recovery vessel, and will undertake work as a hopper dredger when not tending to emergencies, said Damen.

The 5,000 tons, 4,100m³ vessel will be built by HHIC, a Korean yard experienced in building special purpose vessels that is, therefore, suited to the construction of Korea’s first large combined oil recovery and dredging vessel.

As key supplier, Damen brings to the table a complete equipment package, combined with its wide experience in assisting non-Damen yards in the construction of complex vessels, said the company.

“The equipment package comprises the dredging gear, the oil sweeping gear and the electric and hydraulic system. Moreover, the integration of all these systems is undertaken by Damen.”

The dredging installation is a complete turnkey package including a 900 mm trailing pipe, designed to dredge at max -30m depth, complete with its gantries and winches, a dredge pump and jet water pump including drives, plus ample hopper loading and discharging equipment, including dredge valves and overflows.

The multi-purpose vessel is being built for KOEM, the Korea Marine Environment Management Corporation.

Damen has already started on the engineering process, working towards ensuring the optimal fit of the dredging gear. The vessel is due to be delivered in 2022.