Grand Haven dredging progresses

The King Company started dredging Grand Haven Harbor in Grand Haven, Michigan this month, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, said in their latest release.

The dredge material is being utilized for beach nourishment.

According to USACE, a wide, nourished beach system absorbs wave energy, protects upland areas from flooding, and mitigates erosion.

The beach provides a buffer between storm waves and landward areas, and it can prevent destructive waves from reaching the dunes and upland developments.

When sediment is naturally moved offshore from a nourished beach, it causes waves to break farther from the shoreline, which weakens their energy before reaching the shore.

