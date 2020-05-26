Grand Haven dredging progresses

The King Company started dredging Grand Haven Harbor in Grand Haven, Michigan this month, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, said in their latest release.
The dredge material is being utilized for beach nourishment.
According to USACE, a wide, nourished beach system absorbs wave energy, protects upland areas from flooding, and mitigates erosion.
The beach provides a buffer between storm waves and landward areas, and it can prevent destructive waves from reaching the dunes and upland developments.
When sediment is naturally moved offshore from a nourished beach, it causes waves to break farther from the shoreline, which weakens their energy before reaching the shore.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 29 days ago
Protecting the Danish North Sea Coast
The mainland of Denmark is a low-lying peninsula that juts out 300 km into the North Sea from northe...Posted: 29 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Past and Present Effects of Dredging the Grand River
A free virtual presentation – part of the Making Waves Initiative event – named Past and...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Amendment Proposed for Westport Beach Nourishment Works
Planning & Zoning Director Mary Young has announced that on March 5, 2020 the Planning & Zon...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 3 months ago
Turkey Bay, Wiggins Channel Dredging Progressing Well
This spring City of Marco Island residents will be able to enjoy a wider and more robust section of ...Posted: 3 months ago