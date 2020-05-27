Little Lagoon Pass dredging begins

The Alabama Department of Transportation is preparing to begin dredging works in Little Lagoon Pass, the City of Gulf Shores informs.

According to their official announcement, the shallow water depth has triggered a standing Court Order requiring ALDOT to dredge to allow the exchange of water from Little Lagoon and the Gulf of Mexico.

The area will remain open to the public for the entirety of the project. Efforts will be made to minimize the impact to this high usage parking and beach area, the statement reads.

The schedule for the dredge operation is as follows:

The gravel parking area has been at half capacity at the moment. The paved parking area will remain open.