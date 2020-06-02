£15M Aberdeen Harbour project out for bids

The Aberdeen Harbour Board recently released a tender for dredging, disposal, caisson bediing and revetment works, estimated to be worth £15 million.

Construction works on the £350 million South Harbour project are in full swing now and this procurement is for works that are required to complete specific elements of the outstanding works.

According to the Board, this tender is for the completion of works to form a new revetment, dredging between existing piles, complete soft dredging operations and excavate, dredging and dispose of rock in a marine environment and placement of bedding and levelling materials for concrete caisson units.

The Board described in their notice that these works are needed to prevent coastal erosion impacting on local infrastructure and loss of partially constructed works and associated potential impact on the marine environment.

The deadline for sending proposals is 15th June 2020.

