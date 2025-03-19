Back to overview
Minister Dimopoulos: $15M to address coastal erosion along Victoria's coast

Coastal Erosion
March 19, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Minister for Environment, Steve Dimopoulos, today announced more than $15 million to address coastal erosion, safety risks and access issues along Victoria’s coast.

photo courtesy of Steve Dimopoulos MP fb

The works include dune protection, sand renourishment, repairs to stairs, walking trails, boardwalks and access ramps and restoration of damaged seawalls and damaged piers.

Over $10 million will deliver restoration work and repairs where it’s needed most including at Black Rock, Inverloch, Loch Sport, Tooradin, Silverleaves and Warrnambool.

Silverleaves will have works completed before Easter to protect the dunes from further erosion and to protect in land Philip Island from flooding and to maintain public access to the beach.

Also, the Loch Sport Seagull Drive Boat Ramp will have a groyne field installed to help protect the boat ramp and will have sand renourishment to rebuild the coastline.

To enhance access and improve coastal infrastructure along the Great Ocean Road, $2 million will address storm surge impacts including compromised seawalls and safe beach access for community in key locations such as Torquay, Port Campbell and Eastern View.

