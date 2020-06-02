Comment period for the Charleston Peninsula study ends in three weeks
- Infrastructure
There are officially three weeks left to provide input on the draft report for the Charleston Peninsula Flood Risk Management Study.
The $3 million Charleston Peninsula study investigates solutions to address coastal storm risk to people, property and infrastructure on the peninsula.
It was jointly developed by the Army Corps and the City of Charleston and its stakeholders.
According to the Corps, the plan is preliminary and still requires several months of refinement.
The plan also requires authorization and funding from Congress prior to possible implementation.
Last month, USACE participated in a virtual workshop hosted by the City of Charleston to present initial findings highlighted in the draft report and address council members’ questions.
The full meeting and question-and-answer session were recorded and are available to watch here.
