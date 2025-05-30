Arup selected to conduct Rhode Island Coastal Resilience Study

Back to overview
Coastal Erosion
May 30, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Arup, a global consultancy of designers, engineers and consultants, has been selected to conduct the Rhode Island’s first comprehensive coastal resilience study, Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) said.

photo courtesy of Arup

This initiative stems from the 2024 passage of Act on Coasts legislation by the General Assembly, which mandates the development of a statewide plan to assess community vulnerabilities, recommend mitigation strategies along ocean and riverine coasts, and identify financing strategies to implement resiliency strategies.

The study will address concerns including sea level rise, increased storm frequency and precipitation, etc.

William Fazioli, Executive Director at Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank, said: “From more frequent floods and overwhelmed stormwater systems, to accelerating coastal erosion, Rhode Island’s communities are already feeling the impacts of climate change. This new comprehensive coastal resilience study to be conducted by Arup will give us detailed insights into vulnerable municipal infrastructure, and options to improve resilience.”

“We look forward to the results of this study, which will complement our successful Municipal Resilience Program that has already provided $24 million to cities and towns across the state to invest in resilient infrastructure solutions. This is another piece of the puzzle as we work together to build a more Resilient Rhody.”

The Arup coastal resilience study will include a series of community workshops with the first taking place on June 18th. 

