Newhaven flood scheme update

The Environment Agency has constructed over 4 kilometres of flood defences over the last 2 years in Newhaven, East Sussex.

The scheme, developed in partnership with Lewes District Council, is nearing completion and is already better protecting more than 300 homes and 200 businesses from tidal flooding as seen on several occasions this winter, most recently from high tides experienced during Storm Ciara in February 2020.

Following inspection of all the improvement works carried out as part of the scheme, contractors JacksonHyder have been finishing off some minor ‘snagging’ works, reported the EA.

The only remaining part of the scheme to be constructed is the temporary flood barrier over the railway and associated works.

The Environment Agency also added that they continue to work with Network Rail to finalise the design of the temporary flood barrier and it is anticipated that work may start in September 2020 subject to approvals.

Contractors carried out some ground investigation works on the North Industrial Estate in New Road in May 2020 in preparation.