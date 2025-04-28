Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Funding approved for Ballylooby and Ardfinnan works

Funding approved for Ballylooby and Ardfinnan works

Flood Mitigation
April 28, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Kieran O’Donnell, has announced the approval of Tipperary County Council’s applications for funding under the Office of Public Works’ Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme.

photo courtesy of Kieran O'Donnell fb

Under the scheme, the Office of Public Works (OPW) has approved funding of:

  • planned works at Ballylooby, County Tipperary, which include constructing an embankment wall along the river within affected property,
  • planned works at Ardfinnan, Village, Co. Tipperary, which include replacing old barriers with a modern reliable new system that is fit for purpose.

The Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme was introduced by the Office of Public Works in 2009.

Since then, 67 funding applications by Tipperary County Council have been supported under this scheme.

The purpose of the scheme is to provide funding to Local Authorities to undertake minor flood mitigation works or studies to address localized flooding and coastal protection problems within their administrative areas.

The scheme generally applies where a solution can be readily identified and achieved in a short time frame.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles