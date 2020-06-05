Centerm Expansion Project, June update

The Port of Vancouver has unveiled the latest update on the Centerm Expansion Project.
According to the update, marine work in the water and on terminal will continue in June.
Infilling is continuing this month at the northeast dyke and west end dykes 24 hours a day, six days a week (Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being the off-day), reported the port.
This work is expected to be completed by the fall.
The port authority also added that new land will be rising in the western expansion area this month.
Also worth mentioning is that after nine months of work onsite, construction has wrapped up on the Maplewood Marine Restoration Project.
The work included placement of nearly 230,000 cubic metres of sand to raise the Maplewood basin floor, which will support a variety of shellfish and crab and allow plants like eelgrass to grow on this elevated ocean floor.
Additionally, around 13,000 tonnes of rock was placed to create a rock reef, which will support various kelp species and contribute to an increase in the diversity of fish and wildlife in the basin.
The Centerm Expansion Project, delivered by Centennial Expansion Partners (CXP), is set to be complete by the end of 2021.
Overall, the marine segment of the project includes: expanding the land area at both the west and east ends of the existing terminal, dredging to remove unstable substrates, construction of new rock dykes, infilling open water areas within the dykes, and dredging to enhance a navigational turning basin for the East Canada Place cruise ship berth in the area between Centerm and the SeaBus south terminal.
