Back to overview
Home Dredging Today TSHD Modi R completes Fremantle dredging job

TSHD Modi R completes Fremantle dredging job

Dredging
July 1, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Port of Fremantle finished its five-day program of maintenance dredging in Fremantle’s Inner Harbor last Friday.

photo courtesy of Port of Fremantle

Over that period, using the dredge Modi R, we moved 10,000 cubic meters of accumulated sediment from sections of the harbor floor and deposited it at a Commonwealth-approved site in Gage Roads. In all, the dredge made 30 trips, working day and night,” the Port said.

Maintenance dredging is required to remove sediments that have accumulated in the Inner Harbor from the Swan River estuary.

The dredging is set to allow safe access for ships into the Inner Harbor, and ensure the berths remain deep enough for larger container vessels.

Also, the dredging and disposal operations have been planned to have as little impact as possible to the seabed, water quality, marine fauna, seagrass meadows and social surroundings. 

Related news

List of highlighted news articles